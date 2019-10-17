In recent days, several people were injured during demonstrations, especially in the western part of Germany.

German news agency dpa reported that a 50-year-old German-Turkish man was stabbed Wednesday during a Kurdish rally in the western town of Luedenscheid, while at a pro-Kurdish protest in Bottrop four people were accused of beating a man, and police were pelted with stones.

Germany is home to large Turkish and Kurdish communities, and tensions between them have turned violent in the past.

