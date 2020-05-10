Freutsmiedl said the man, who was arrested Friday, will be charged with 27 cases of attempted murder, serious arson and serious bodily harm.
The suspect was detained by chance after being caught without a valid public transportation ticket. Police say they found a pipe bomb in his rucksack and several more at his home.
The suspect, who wasn’t named, is a German citizen. His parents are immigrants from Turkey.
