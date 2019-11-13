Brandner has repeatedly angered lawmakers from other parties over recent months, for example with Twitter broadsides against opponents. Brandner has portrayed himself as a victim of absurd accusations.

Alternative for Germany became the biggest opposition party after the country’s 2017 election. It has poor relations with other parties, who so far have voted down four candidates the party put forward to be parliament’s deputy speaker.

