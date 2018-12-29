BERLIN — German police say they have arrested a Syrian man suspected of involvement in preparations for a terror attack in the Netherlands.

Police said the 26-year-old was arrested Saturday in the western city of Mainz following an extradition request from the Netherlands. They didn’t name him.

A statement from police said the suspect has neither an official residence nor a criminal record in Germany. The apartment where he was found was searched.

German police said they couldn’t give further details, which they said are a matter for the police in the Dutch city of Rotterdam who are leading the investigation.

