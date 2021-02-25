The suspect, who wasn’t named, has been suspended from police duty.
His younger brother, who left the police force in western Hesse voluntarily, has been charged with displaying symbols of forbidden organizations, leaking confidential police information and breaking firearms laws.
Anti-racism campaigners have called for a thorough investigation into the prevalence of far-right views among German police. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the country’s top security official, has rejected the idea that there is a “structural” problem with racism in the police, but agreed last year to commission a broader study that includes examining extremist views in the force.
