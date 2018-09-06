BERLIN — Police in the German state of Saxony say they have identified six far-right protesters who gave the stiff-armed Hitler salute or committed other violations at an anti-migrant protest last week.

They said Thursday they were able to match images of the suspects to individuals already identified from previous protests.

The suspects, whose names weren’t released, are being investigated under German laws prohibiting displays of the salute, the swastika and other Nazi symbols.

The protest was sparked by the stabbing death of a German man early Aug. 26. An Iraqi and a Syrian have been arrested on manslaughter charges, and a second Iraqi man is being sought.

The slaying has become a rallying point for far-right groups in Germany, sparking several protests.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.