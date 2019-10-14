German security services have come under scrutiny over their response to the shooting Wednesday in the eastern city of Halle after Jewish community leaders said requests for police protection were ignored.

The 27-year-old German suspect, identified by prosecutors as Stephan B., was arrested in Zeitz, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Halle.

Authorities say he has admitted carrying out the shooting and had anti-Semitic and right-wing extremist motives.

