A video posted on social media shows laughing bystanders, including an officer in a police van, photographing the biker and his pencil-mustached passenger.

In a post on Twitter, Saxony’s governor Michael Kretschmer said “the appearance as a mass murderer is more than tasteless.”

Kretschmer said he hoped the biker meeting in Augustusburg, near the eastern city of Chemnitz, would take place again next year but that “first it needs to be clear: such behavior is unacceptable and won’t happen again.”

Authorities in Saxony have struggled to combat the state’s image as a hive of neo-Nazi activity. The far-right Alternative for Germany party received more than a quarter of the vote in state elections there last year.