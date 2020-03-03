The 12 suspects allegedly founded the group “Aryan Circle Germany” with others in July in the town of Bad Segeberg in northern Germany. All suspects are known to have far-right views.
The suspects openly showed their support for the far-right group by posing with the symbols and slogans of the group for photos.
The raids of their homes were conducted to find further evidence, the statement said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.