BERLIN — German police have searched the homes of 10 people suspected of providing support to a far-right extremist group.

Officers seized weapons, computer storage devices and Nazi propaganda material in the raids early Wednesday in the states of Saxony, Lower Saxony and Bavaria. No arrests were made.

German news agency dpa reports that authorities suspect the three women and seven men, aged 19 to 53, of supporting the so-called “Freital Group.”

Eight members of the Freital Group were sentenced earlier this month to between four and 10 years in prison for forming a far-right terrorist organization, attempted murder and carrying out bomb attacks on asylum-seeker facilities and left-wing political targets.

