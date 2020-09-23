Nobody was arrested during the raids in eastern and northern Germany, but investigators confiscated documents and other evidence.
Ten suspects are accused of having forged documents and signed up the workers as fake university students pretending to work in holiday jobs.
The ten main suspects are aged between 41 and 56 years. Their identities were not given, but police said the eight men and two women stem originally from Poland, Ukraine, Russia and Kosovo. Police estimate that the suspects generated about 1.5 million euros ($1.75 million) in profits through their illegal scheme.
During the raids, police detained more than 20 workers who allegedly used forged student documents.
Several bigger coronavirus outbreaks at German meatpacking plants recently have revealed that many of the mostly migrant workers are often exploited and live in desolate, cramped conditions.
