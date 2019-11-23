German news agency dpa reported Saturday that 900 men, who were between 14 and 70 years old at the time of Ruf’s killing, have received invitations for a saliva swab test to have their DNA identified.

Investigators already unsuccessfully tested some 350 men’s DNA in 2010. They say they now found new hints that could help them find the murderer by checking the 900 men.

