Clarence Mitchell, a spokesman for the McCann family, told the BBC that the parents thought the German developments were “potentially very significant” and that, over the past 13 years and multiple investigations involving police forces in Britain, Portugal and now Germany, authorities have never been so specific about a single individual.

German prosectors said Thursday that they were investigating a 43-year-old German, who is currently in prison.

Hans Christian Wolters, a spokesman for the Braunschweig Public Prosecutor's Office, said in a statement: “We are assuming that the girl is dead. With the suspect, we are talking about a sexual predator who has already been convicted of crimes against little girls, and he's already serving a long sentence.” His statement was broadcast live on the BBC.

German and British authorities have not named the suspect. They say he was believed to have been around the Praia da Luz resort area on the Algarve coast at the time of the little girl’s disappearance. His cellphone was used in the area about an hour before Madeleine disappeared.

German police said the suspect is white and, in 2007, had short blond hair.

The London Metropolitan Police urged anyone with information about the suspect to come forward. They released pictures of a white and yellow Volkswagen camper van that they believe the suspect was using that summer and of a Jaguar car that was once registered to the suspect. On the day after Madeleine disappeared, the Jaguar was registered to someone else in Germany. Police said they were also looking for information about two Portuguese phone numbers.

The parents “simply want to establish what happened to their daughter, to find out the truth, and to bring whoever was responsible for her disappearance to justice,” Mitchell said. “They have not given up hope of finding Madeleine alive, despite the length of time. They have never given up that hope, but they are realistic.”

He said that regardless of the outcome, they wanted to find out information, “because they need to find peace.”