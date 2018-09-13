Hans-Georg Maassen, left, head of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, and German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, right, arrive for a hearing at the home affairs committee of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. (Michael Sohn/Associated Press)

BERLIN — The future of Germany’s domestic intelligence chief is creating new strains in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government following his much-criticized comments about recent far-right protests in the eastern city of Chemnitz.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told parliament Thursday that Hans-Georg Maassen retains his confidence as head of the BfV intelligence agency. Seehofer said Maassen explained his remarks “convincingly.”

Members of the center-left Social Democrats, the junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government, made clear they don’t agree.

The killing of a German man, for which an Iraqi and a Syrian have been arrested, prompted days of anti-migrant protests in Chemnitz that at times turned violent.

In comments to the mass-circulation Bild daily last week, Maassen questioned the authenticity of a video showing protesters chasing down and attacking a foreigner.

