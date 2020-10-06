The disclosure follows a string of far-right scandals that have embroiled Germany’s security forces, from right-wing chat groups sharing neo-Nazi content to a group of extremist doomsday preppers who hoarded ammunition ahead of “Day X.” Barely a week has passed without new revelations.

Last week, Berlin police said they were investigating 25 officers for being part of a chat group that shared racist jokes and far-right discussion, while the BfV said three of its employees responsible for monitoring far-right chat groups were being investigated for participating in them.

That followed the suspension of 29 officers in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia last month for sharing extremist images, including pictures of Adolf Hitler. Two weeks ago, the head of Germany’s military intelligence was forced to resign after an entire unit of the country’s special forces was dissolved because of far-right links.

The slew of incidents has made it difficult for German authorities to continue dismissing the problem as “individual cases,” and pressure has mounted on the Interior Ministry to address the issue head on.

But in presenting the report on Tuesday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that while the cases already under investigation need closer examination, he would not put the other “99 percent” of employees of the country’s security agencies under suspicion. He has fiercely pushed back against calls for an independent study to examine police racism — calls that have grown alongside the proliferating scandals and the global Black Lives Matter movement.

Joachim Kersten, senior research professor at the Criminology Department of the German Police University, said the report marks a step in the right direction but that more needs to be done.



“They have to face the music, and unfortunately the music is a Nazi melody,” he said. Germany has not addressed the issue because of a “kind of pathological shame,” he added. “If shame just leads to covering up things and denying and looking the other way, it creates this kind of problem.”

He said that while there had been a middle-management and leadership problem with Nazism in the police in Germany in the 1960s and ’70s, now it is a problem in the rank and file.

Seehofer said the focus should not be on the police alone but on all public offices. He said he would present a proposal to the cabinet for a more general study of racism in society.

When Saskia Esken, a leader of the center-left Social Democratic Party, suggested in June that there might be “latent racism” in the police force, she faced fierce backlash, even among members of her own party. Seehofer also pushed back, saying it was “incomprehensible.”

The following month, he halted a study announced by the Justice and Interior ministries to investigate the use of racial profiling by German police, citing the fact that such profiling is legally forbidden.

Germany’s justice minister criticized his decision, saying that data and facts are needed to determine whether racial profiling is a problem. The head of the Association of German Criminal Police Officers has also said the study would help establish trust in the police.

While there may not be a structural problem with racism and extremism in the police, there is a “structural blocking of an investigation into racism,” said Rafael Behr, a criminologist and sociologist at the Hamburg Police Academy.