BERLIN — German pilots at budget airline Ryanair have voted to strike unless a dispute over pay is resolved in the coming days.

The Vereinigung Cockpit labor union said Monday that 96 percent of the Ryanair pilots who voted supported the work stoppage.

It accused the airline of “playing for time” in talks since January on a collective pay agreement.

The union said it is “offering Ryanair a final deadline to submit a workable proposal by Aug. 6, 2018.”

Europe’s second-biggest airline by passenger numbers has seen staff in Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Belgium strike over pay in recent months.

Ryanair said it has invited union representatives to meet next week.

A strike next week would coincide with the end of summer holidays in parts of Germany.

