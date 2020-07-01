News agency dpa said the state court in the western German city of Essen rejected the plaintiffs’ case for a higher payout than originally offered, as judges found that Lufthansa and its U.S.-based flight school weren’t responsible for determining whether Lubitz was fit to fly. The plaintiffs had argued that they allowed him to complete his training despite evidence of mental illness.
Judge Lars Theissen said aviation safety is “a state task.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.