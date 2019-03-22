BERLIN — German authorities arrested 11 people Friday during a series of raids on a group of people suspected of planning an Islamic extremist attack using a vehicle and firearms.

Frankfurt prosecutors said the aim of the alleged plot was “to kill as many ‘infidels’ as possible,” news agency dpa reported.

The main suspects are two 31-year-old brothers from Wiesbaden and a 21-year-old man from Offenbach, near Frankfurt, all of them German citizens. The people arrested are suspected of terror financing and preparing an act of violence.

It wasn’t immediately clear how concrete the attack plan was.

Hesse state’s interior minister, Peter Beuth, said “police intervened in a timely manner to prevent possible attack plans at an early stage.”

The suspects are believed to have hired a large vehicle, contacted weapons dealers and collected money.

Investigators seized more than 20,000 euros ($22,780) in cash, several knives, small quantities of drugs and documents in the raids in the area around Frankfurt.

