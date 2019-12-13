The blast occurred in the apartment of a 78-year-old man, who police believe may have been the person who died.

Police said they found several containers of butane gas in the apartment in the town of Blankenburg, in a building that wasn’t connected to the gas network, and that these may have caused the explosion. They initially said that military munitions had been found there, but later said they couldn’t confirm that after a closer check and found no evidence of explosives.