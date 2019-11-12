Chief prosecutor Nadja Niesen said the main suspect, a 24-year-old German citizen with Macedonian roots, had already acquired materials needed to make explosives and searched for firearms online. Police seized various substances and devices at the man’s apartment.

The other two suspects are Turkish citizens aged 21 and 22.

All three suspects are alleged to have told witnesses in the past that they supported the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD