Some of them are also accused of breach of trust and tax evasion, or being accessories to those offenses.
The new charges come after a court in Braunschweig earlier this month ruled that former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn must stand trial on fraud charges. It said four other defendants would face trial on charges of fraud in connection with aggravated tax evasion and illegal advertising. Dates for that trial haven’t yet been announced.
Winterkorn resigned days after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a notice of violation on Sept. 18, 2015.
The company had for years been using software that recognized when vehicles were on test stands and turned emission controls on, then turned the emission controls off during normal driving. As a result, the cars emitted far more than the legal U.S. limit of nitrogen oxide, a pollutant that harms people’s health.
Volkswagen paid more than 30 billion euros ($35 billion) in fines and settlements over the scandal.
