“This is a deliberate attempt to reduce the AfD's election chances with the help of the domestic intelligence service,” they said in a statement.
Germany is entering what the press has dubbed a “superwahljahr” — a super election year — with a series of state elections before federal elections in September which will mark and end to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s more than 15 years in power.
The classification to allow surveillance on the AfD took place last Thursday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
Intelligence agencies have pledged to refrain from monitoring party representatives in the federal, state and European Parliament until the resolution of a legal dispute in a Cologne court between the party and intelligence services.
In a statement Germany’s domestic intelligence agency declined to comment citing the “ongoing legal proceedings.”