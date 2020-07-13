Khedr A.K. is suspected of membership in the Nusra Front, as al-Qaida’s affiliate in Syria was known at the time of the alleged offenses, and the other man of supporting the group.
The pair are suspected of taking part in the killing of a captured lieutenant colonel in July 2012, prosecutors said in a statement. They said that Khedr A.K. guarded the man as he was brought to the execution site. Sami A.S. is suspected of filming the officer’s shooting and preparing the footage for use as propaganda.
The two men were ordered held in custody pending possible formal charges.
