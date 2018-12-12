BERLIN — Authorities in Germany have arrested four people and carried out raids at 15 sites in an investigation of suspected efforts to revive a far-right group that was banned 18 years ago.

The German division of the “Blood & Honor” skinhead group was banned in 2000, with authorities saying that it spread neo-Nazi ideology through racist music, magazines and websites.

Prosecutors and police in Bavaria said Tuesday that they are investigating 12 people across Germany suspected of violating the ban. They are suspected of trying to rebuild the group’s structures and of importing and selling far-right CDs and other merchandise.

