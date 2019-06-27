BERLIN — Authorities in Germany say they have arrested a Bosnian man sought by Belgium in connection with the 2015 Islamic extremist attacks in Paris.

Dresden prosecutors said Thursday that the 39-year-old suspect, whom they didn’t identify, was arrested a week ago. They said he is suspected of being connected to the Paris attacks and is wanted by Belgian authorities for alleged support of a terrorist organization. They gave no further details in a statement on the nature of his suspected involvement.

The man was ordered held in custody pending possible extradition by a court in the eastern town of Merseburg.

Islamic extremists attacked several targets in Paris on Nov. 13, 2015, including the Bataclan music hall, killing 130 people.

