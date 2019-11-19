Berlin prosecutors told the dpa news agency that the suspect is a 37-year-old Syrian who got information online on how to build bombs and talked about planning an attack in internet chats.
In January, the suspect allegedly started procuring material and chemicals, including acetone and hydrogen peroxide, to build an explosive device.
It was not clear when and where exactly the attack was going to happen.
