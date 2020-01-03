Prosecutors said the suspect took part in propaganda events and coordinated the collection of donations, while reporting to the group’s leadership in Europe.
The PKK is considered a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Since 1984 its members have been waging a separatist insurgency inside Turkey that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.