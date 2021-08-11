He was arrested in Potsdam, about 15 miles southwest of Berlin, after a warrant was issued Tuesday following a joint investigation by British and German authorities, the statement said.
Prosecutors alleged that on, at least on one occasion, the suspect passed documents obtained in the course of his work to a representative of a Russian intelligence service. He is accused of receiving cash in return.
The suspect was scheduled to appear in front of an investigating judge.
“An individual who was contracted to work for the government was arrested yesterday by the German authorities,” the British Home Office said in a statement. “It would not be appropriate to comment further as there is an ongoing police investigation.”