Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Germany has previously joined other countries in calling for U.N. experts to be allowed to visit the camps and produce an independent assessment of the situation there.

Seibert told reporters in Berlin that “we must now concentrate on verifying these reports.”

China’s embassy in the United Kingdom has said the documents, which were leaked to a consortium of international journalists, “are fabrication and fake news.”

