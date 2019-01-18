MOSCOW — Germany’s foreign minister has urged Russia to save a key arms treaty with the U.S., to prevent a new arms race.

Heiko Maas, who is visiting Moscow on Friday, called on Russia to destroy the type of missile that the United States alleges is in violation of the treaty. President Donald Trump last year announced that the U.S. is going to pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty because of Russian violations.

Reacting to Maas’ remarks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov insisted that Russia never violated the treaty, and said U.S. officials have told Moscow that their decision is final and not negotiable.

The United States has said it will exit the treaty in early February if Russia does not end its violations.

