Emergency services received calls at 1:48 p.m. that a car was careening through a pedestrian area, local officials said at a news conference. The driver traveled for more than a half mile before being cornered by police.
Video posted online showed ambulances and paramedics on a shopping street strewn with debris, near a central square and Christmas tree. Germany is currently under a coronavirus lockdown, but retail stores are open as usual.
One witnesses quoted in the local media described a stroller flying in the air as the car flew through the market area.
““I walked through the city center and it was just terrible. There was a sneaker, and the girl it belonged to, is dead,” Mayor Wolfram Leibe told reporters.
In the street he had seen the shoes of a young girl who had died, he said, describing the scene when police arrived as “wild chaos.”
Police cordoned off the city center and helicopters hovered overhead.