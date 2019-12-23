Prosecutors allege that she traveled to Syria with her husband in early 2016 to join IS, and ended up in Iraq. They say the couple lived in homes seized by IS, and she ran the household to support her husband’s work for the extremist group.
Sibel H. returned to Germany in April 2018 after being thrown out of Iraq by Kurdish security authorities, prosecutors said. She was arrested in August, but released pending trial in September.
