The head of Germany’s Protestant church, Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, called Friday for vigilance when it comes to overt and hidden racism.
“We have almost forgotten again what happened back then,” he said in a video message. “But the relatives of the victims are suffering to this day.”
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was due to make a speech at a memorial event in Hanau in the evening expressing solidarity with the victims and their loved ones.
Relatives have insisted that the names of the victims be made public, a rare practice in privacy-conscious Germany.
