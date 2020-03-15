Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported Sunday that the administration wanted to secure the rights and move research and development to the United States. The vaccine would be developed “only for the USA,” the newspaper said.

Seehofer said the issue would be discussed in Monday’s regular coronavirus crisis committee meeting, which also includes representatives of the health ministry and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office.

CureVac, based in Tübingen, Germany, pushed back against the report, saying it remains committed to developing a coronavirus vaccine to “help and protect patients worldwide.”

In a statement, the company said it has contact with many organizations and authorities worldwide and “abstains from commenting on speculations and rejects allegations about offers for acquisition of the company or its technology.”

Top White House aides were unaware of any communication by or offer from President Trump to CureVac, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss the matter by name. The official cautioned, however, that Trump often has private conversations of which his staff is not aware, and therefore the official could not definitively rule out that any such discussion had occurred.

Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany and the acting director of national intelligence, tweeted that the Welt am Sonntag report was “not true.”

Germany’s health ministry did not confirm the report. A spokesman said the government was “interested in ensuring that vaccines and active substances against the new coronavirus are also developed in Germany and Europe.”

“In this regard, the government is in intensive exchange with the company CureVac,” the spokesman said.

Karl Lauterbach, a Social Democrat member of parliament, said “the American government has committed an extremely unfriendly act.” A vaccine developed in Germany should be available to the German population on the front line of coronavirus, he said; no country should have exclusive access.

U.S. vaccine production facilities are poorly equipped to develop lifesaving treatment needed to counter the coronavirus, The Washington Post has reported. Two of the country’s four federally funded sites are taking no role, while the other two expect to conduct small-scale testing of potential coronavirus vaccines. Trump has said repeatedly that the United States is “very close” to a vaccine.

Coronavirus has infected more than 162,000 people around the globe, including more than 3,200 in the United States, since it first emerged in China late last year. More than 6,000 have died, including at least 60 in the United States; The World Health Organization declared it a global pandemic last week. Health authorities in the United States and Europe are bracing for a surge of cases.

Seehofer said Sunday that Germany will temporarily reintroduce controls at borders with five of its nine neighboring countries, as the coronavirus pandemic threatened Europe’s borderless travel zone.

CureVac CEO Daniel Menichella met with President Trump and Vice President Pence earlier this month to discuss a coronavirus vaccine, the company says on its website. Menichella said at the time that he was “very confident that we will be able to develop a potent vaccine candidate within a few months.”

CureVac is not the only European company that has received interest from the United States as coronavirus takes hold. As the administration struggled to roll out testing this month, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher Scientific, a government partner, acquired the Dutch diagnostic firm Qiagen in a $11.5 billion deal.

Qiagen, which has its main operations in Germany, has developed a coronavirus test kit that can process results within an hour.