Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer this week tried to draw a line under the scandals surrounding the extreme-right ties of Germany’s elite Special Forces Command, known as the KSK, disbanding one of its combat units and announcing a restructuring.

Kramp-Karrenbauer talked of a “toxic leadership culture” and a “wall of silence” among its members.

AD

But experts say the problem runs deep, with wider efforts needed to tackle broader problems of racism and far-right activity in the German military. About 600 German soldiers are being investigated over allegations of extremist ties, according to Christof Gramm, head of the military intelligence service.

AD

“There is an urgent need for action,” said Eva Högl, the German parliament’s commissioner for defense. “It has been trivialized. It wasn’t taken seriously enough.”



The KSK was formed in 1996 with a focus on counterterrorism, its commandos serving in the Balkans and Afghanistan. Its operations are secret, but international missions have been paused while the restructure takes place.

AD

Dozens of Germany military officers have been under investigation over purported far-right ties in recent years, but an independent commission was launched in May to look into the 1,400-strong KSK unit.

That month, a search of the house of an officer in the eastern state of Saxony under investigation over alleged extremist ties unearthed ammunition, explosives, weapons and “anti-constitutional material.” The discovery added a “new dimension” to the suspicions surrounding the now-disbanded company, Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

Members of the officer’s unit were being investigated following a KSK party in 2017 where Nazi salutes are alleged to have been used, according to German media outlets.

AD

AD

Kramp-Karrenbauer said it remains unclear whether the explosives and ammunition that have been discovered to be missing from KSK stores have been stolen or are unaccounted for because of poor bookkeeping.

Authorities have expressed concerns that extremist groups appear to be increasing their preparedness for violence.

The defense minister described the restructuring as a chance for a “reset” for the elite commando force. Germany needs the KSK, she said, but she would be going through it with an “iron broom.”

Högl said the issues within the KSK are a reflection of the problem of right-wing extremism in the wider population. In 2017, a German soldier was arrested on suspicion of planning a “false flag” attack with the intention of blaming it on refugees.

AD

“There is a basic problem with right-wing extremism in the entire society, and it has become especially apparent in the KSK,” she said.

AD

Brig. Gen. Markus Kreitmayr will remain head of the KSK, having “openly and clearly” addressed the issues, the Defense Ministry said.

In a letter to his forces in May, Kreitmayr called on those who sympathize with the far right to leave.