The wrangling comes amid a challenging backdrop for Germany and the European Union, including questions of how to steer the bloc’s finances after the coronavirus pandemic and coordinate the continent’s stance toward Russia and China.
In one exit poll, by Infratest dimap/ARD, the conservative Christian Democrats and their smaller sister part were tied with the center-left Social Democrats at 25 percent of the vote each. A second for Forschungsgruppe Wahlen/ZDF put the Social Democrats narrowly ahead, 26 percent to 24 percent.
Such exit polls have generally shown only small deviations from the results in recent years. But analysts warn that they could be less accurate this time because of the large number of mail-in ballots, which could account for as much as 40 percent of the vote.
If the final results stay similar, it would be Merkel’s party’s worst performance since it was formed in 1945. It would also mean coalition talks may draw other parties, possibly the Greens, which held about 15 percent of the vote, according to the exit polling.
Preliminary results are expected Monday morning.
“We cannot be satisfied with the result,” said Armin Laschet, the Christian Democrats’ candidate for chancellor, as he spoke to the crowd of party officials and journalists. Still, he appeared set on forming a government, saying that the party would do “everything possible” to act.
Supporters of the Social Democrats, meanwhile, celebrated their rise after Merkel’s 16-year hold on leadership.
At the Social Democrats’ headquarters in Berlin, the crowd cheered as a second initial exit poll showed the party narrowly ahead. Taking to the stage, chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz said the party would wait for the final result, “and then we will get to work.”
“This will be a long election night,” he said. “But what’s also clear is that a lot of voters cast their ballots for the Social Democrats because they want a change in government, and also because they want the next chancellor to be called Olaf Scholz.”
Still, there was no clear path to the chancellor’s office for either man.
Depending on the coalition-building, it could be Laschet, 60, who has overseen a campaign marked by blunders but also one that had gained momentum in recent weeks. Or it could be 63-year-old Olaf Scholz, the finance minister in the current coalition government, who has tried to present himself as the continuity candidate.
At the Konrad Adenauer Haus, the conservative party’s headquarters in Berlin, the initial polls were met with murmurs. One attendee to the evening event described the crowd as “stunned” at first — even though pre-election predictions had pointed to a poor showing.
“It’s a historic collapse,” Thorsten Faas, a political scientist with the Free University Berlin, said of the conservative bloc’s showing. “A very long evening — and likely very long weeks — are ahead of us,” he said, referring to the close count and likelihood of extended coalition negotiations.
Scholtz’s Social Democrats, however, basked in the early results.
The party has seen a change in its fortunes, after it came in 12 percentage points behind the Christian Democrats in the election four years ago.
“The joy is enormous,” said Malu Dreyer, a former deputy chairwoman of the party and minister-president of the Rhineland-Palatinate state. “We have really caught up over the last few weeks. The SPD is back and we’re a people’s party. There’s no doubt about that.”
She expressed confidence that the party’s small lead will hold and it can start coalition outreach.
“All I can say today is: You don’t become chancellor by being loudest, but by having good results, by speaking to your colleagues and by finding good solutions,” she said.
The exit polls point to two possible coalition options — nicknamed for various color combinations — that are politically palatable to Laschet or Scholz.
One is the “traffic light” coalition between the Social Democrats (red), the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats (yellow). The other is the “Jamaica” alliance named after the Caribbean country’s flag: led by the Christian Democrats (black) and including the Greens and the Free Democrats.
The Greens have made clear that they prefer to work with Scholz’s party. The Free Democrats lean toward Laschet’s. That makes either option hard to broker.
Peter Neumann, recently brought on as part of Laschet’s “team of the future” to bolster a flagging campaign, said that talks could realistically stretch until Christmas.
“It’s a good chance that Angela Merkel gives the next new year speech,” he said, referring to the chancellor’s annual address to the nation.
He said there is nothing to stop the Christian Democrats from trying to form a government, even if they come in second. “It’s not about who the strongest party is, but who can mobilize the majority,” he said.
The campaign was “pretty bad for a long time,” but it had picked up in recent weeks, he said. Merkel joined the campaign and her party emphasized that a potential Social Democrat coalition could include the far-left Die Linke, anathema to much of German society for its ties to East Germany’s former ruling party.
One of the most damaging moments for Laschet came during Germany’s summer floods, when he was caught laughing on camera during an event to remember victims.
Ursula Münch, the director of the Academy for Political Education in Tutzing, said the Christian Democrats and their sister party had taken for granted the new voters Merkel had won over during her long tenure, including older women.
“That’s a trust one has to earn, and that’s something the CDU didn’t consider sufficiently,” she said.
What is clear, however, is that the Greens are in a potentially powerful position as kingmakers — gaining their best result with projections around 15 percent.
Cheers echoed through the Columbiahalle near Berlin’s historic Tempelhof airfield, as exit polls flashed over the screens at the Green Party’s election night venue. But the party’s candidate for chancellor, 40-year-old Annalena Baerbock, expressed some disappointment.
“We wanted more, and we failed to achieve that because of mistakes made at the beginning of the campaign,” Baerbock said. “Mistakes made by me.”
Several blunders derailed Baerbock’s early surge in the polls: A failure to declare expenses in time, embellishments on her resume and accusations of plagiarism in her book.
But when Baerbock strode onto the stage, the crowd was in a forgiving mood. Her speech was interrupted by loud cheers and waves of clapping. The Greens looked like they may make some regional gains. In Berlin’s local elections, which also took place on Sunday, the Greens were predicted to become the biggest party.
“We have managed to make this election an election about the environment,” said Bettina Jarasch, a Green candidate for Berlin.
According to early projections, the far-right Alternative for Germany party was predicted to get about 11 percent of the vote. With immigration less in the spotlight since the party entered parliament with 13 percent of the vote four years ago, it has turned its focus toward railing against coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates.