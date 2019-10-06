He says “if we don’t do that, we will experience a surge of refugees like 2015, perhaps even bigger.” Germany alone took in 890,000 migrants in 2015.

The comments come ahead of meetings Tuesday with EU interior ministers on the issue.

Seehofer also tells the Welt newspaper that Europe needs to do more to help Turkey in dealing with millions of Syrian refugees.

