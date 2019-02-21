BERLIN — The deputy speaker of Germany’s parliament has rebuked members of a far-right party for suggesting that women aren’t fit to be lawmakers.

Green party lawmaker Britta Hasselmann had noted during a speech on gender equality in politics Thursday that women make up only a small share of Alternative for Germany’s parliamentarians, to which an unidentified member of the party reportedly replied: “Natural selection.”

Deputy speaker Claudia Roth called on the party to respect parliamentary protocol.

Separately, German public broadcaster ARD reported Thursday that the far-right party submitted an incorrect list of donors who it claimed had given money to co-leader Alice Weidel ahead of 2017 national elections.

ARD reported that several of the people named on the list Alternative for Germany submitted to parliament denied giving money to Weidel.

