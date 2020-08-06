Prosecutors allege that the child was brought to him by the 27-year-old main suspect in the German case centered on the western city of Muenster, which emerged in June.
There are now 22 suspects in the case.
The 27-year-old, who has two previous convictions for possessing child pornography, is accused of abusing his partner’s 10-year-old son and offering him to other men.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.