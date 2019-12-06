The JCPOA has been unraveling since the unilateral withdrawal of the United States last year and the re-imposition of American sanctions, which has left Iran’s economy struggling.

Tehran’s violations — all announced in advance — have been an attempt to put pressure on the other world powers involved — France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia — to offer new economic incentives to offset the effect of the American sanctions.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger told reporters in Berlin, however, that the approach was “unacceptable” and that diplomats would make that clear at the Vienna meeting.

“We will underscore that Iran must fully reverse its breaches of the JCPOA,” he said.

