The German Foreign Ministry declared two employees of the Russian Embassy in Berlin “persona non gratae,” saying that Russian authorities have not cooperated with the investigation “sufficiently” despite repeated “high-ranking” requests.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the accusation of Russian involvement as “absolutely groundless.”

“What do Russian authorities have to do with it?” he said to reporters, according to the Associated Press.

The incident has the potential to stymie relations between Berlin and Moscow, a fragile bond for Germany, which tries to balance political differences against its energy needs.

Berlin prosecutors named the victim, who was shot in the head in a central Berlin park, only as “Tornike K.” But he has also been identified in the press as a 40-year-old Georgian citizen who used the alias Zelimkhan Khangoshvili. He was designated a “terrorist” by Moscow due to his role in armed conflict with Russia. Between 2000 and 2004, he commanded a Chechen militia that fought Russia forces during the Russian-Chechen war, the German prosecutor’s statement said.

He survived a 2015 assassination attempt, despite being shot four times, and later fled to Germany. According to German press reports, he was tailed by a man on an electric bicycle before being shot with a Glock-26 pistol. German authorities arrested a man identified as Vadim Sokolov on suspicion of murder shortly afterward.

The investigative website Bellingcat reported Tuesday that Sokolov’s real name is Vadim Krasikov. The German prosecutor also said that it was “highly likely that they are one and the same person,” based on photographic comparisons.

Krasikov was the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by Russian authorities in 2014 for a murder a year prior in Moscow — a killing that bore hallmarks similar to the Berlin assassination. The killer also approached the victim on a bicycle. Russian authorities later amended and then deleted the wanted notice.

Luisa Beck in Berlin contributed to this report.

