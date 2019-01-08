BERLIN — Police say a local leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party has been attacked and wounded by several people in the northwestern city of Bremen.

Bremen police said they believe the attack on Frank Magnitz, a lawmaker in Germany’s national parliament who leads the party’s local branch, was politically motivated. They called for witnesses to the attack, which took place early Monday evening near a city theater, to come forward.

The party, known by its German acronym AfD, said early Tuesday that Magnitz was ambushed by three masked men, beaten unconscious with a piece of wood and then kicked in the head. He was hospitalized.

Bremen, Germany’s smallest state, holds a regional election on May 26, the same day as European Parliament elections in which AfD hopes to make gains.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.