Current controls that restrict cross-border travel for all but essential purposes will also be loosened. While residents will still require a reason to travel, the permitted justifications will be expanded to include family and personal reasons.

AD

Seehofer also said he has recommended that German states, responsible for quarantine measures, lift a 14-day isolation period for travelers from European Union countries that formerly enjoyed border-free travel. It should remain in place for those coming from countries outside Europe, including the United States, he said.

AD

If the spread of the virus remains under control, Germany envisages that a complete lifting of controls on its land borders will follow on June 15.

“But if we have a worsening of the situation, then we’ll have to take different measures,” he cautioned.

Germany imposed border restrictions two months ago, as the spread of coronavirus triggered a haphazard reintroduction of controls in Europe’s 26-nation boundary-free Schengen Zone. European countries have so far failed to come up with a coordinated plan to reopen their borders, which under non-pandemic circumstances allow travelers to move from Lisbon to Helsinki without having to flash a passport. Instead, leaders have acted on their own, taking starkly distinct approaches toward fighting the virus and on how strongly to barricade their frontiers.

AD

AD

The restrictions pose a special challenge to Europe’s tourism sector, which accounts for 10 percent of its economy and an even bigger chunk in countries such as Greece and Italy. There, leaders are trying to balance public health pressures with a desire not to lose a full summer season of tourist cash.

Now that European countries are gingerly loosening restrictions, E.U. leaders in Brussels are trying to avoid a repetition of the chaotic shutdowns. In a wide-ranging set of recommendations released Wednesday, they suggested that until countries feel they can open their borders to everyone, they would open up travel to every country where the pandemic is similarly under control.

“Handled correctly, safely and in a coordinated manner, the months to come could offer Europeans the chance to get some well-needed rest, relaxation and fresh air, and to catch up with friends and family, in their own member states or across borders,” it said.

For the time being, countries around Europe have started to open up in a piecemeal manner. Austria also indicated last week that it would like to open its borders by June.

Greek leaders are talking with a handful of other countries where the pandemic is under control to allow their people to enter. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have started to allow their residents to move freely within their collective territory.

AD

AD

But the European Commission also suggested that countries should make sure they have enough medical capacity to handle both residents and visitors before opening up fully to tourism.

“Deconfinement and tourism will not be risk-free as long as the virus circulates among us. We need to maintain vigilance, physical distancing and rigorous health precautions across the whole tourism and transport ecosystem to prevent further outbreaks as much as possible,” said Stella Kyriakides, the top E.U. official charged with health.

E.U. leaders also encouraged the development of contact tracing apps for phones that would be compatible across borders, so that as Europeans start to circulate again, the digital tools designed to fight the pandemic can continue to work.

AD

Birnbaum reported from Brussels. Luisa Beck in Berlin contributed to this report.