During an online convention where 1,001 party delegates logged on to decide who would steer them, Laschet won 521 votes compared to 466 for Friedrich Merz, a longtime Merkel rival who would have represented a shift to the right. A third candidate, Norbert Röttgen, went out in the first round of voting.

The Christian Democratic Union had been jettisoning voters to the far right, but reversed its losses over the past year, gaining around 10 percentage points in the polls. It is now seen as the country’s strongest party ahead of national elections in September.

Merkel has said she will not run, and the party has struggled to chart a course to an era without her. Her protege, Annegret Kramp-Karrenauer, took over from Merkel as leader of the party in 2018 with a view to being the party’s next candidate for chancellor. But she was forced to resign last year amid political scandals.

And there is no guarantee that Laschet will be the party’s candidate to replace Merkel in this year’s elections.

Laschet’s position running North Rhine Westphalia state won him the backing of mid-ranking party officials that decided Saturday’s race. Yet his bland style has not set the broader electorate alight.

And the CDU must decide on its candidate for chancellor jointly with its smaller sister party, the Christian Social Union, whose leader Markus Söder enjoys Merkel-level approval ratings.

While Laschet’s handling of the pandemic in North Rhine Westfalia has been seen as flailing, Söder’s perceived steady hand has won him plaudits.

“I am aware of the responsibility associated with this office,” Laschet said after winning the initial vote, which will only be confirmed after results from the formal postal ballot are counted next week.

A consensus has been building within the party not to finalize a candidate for the federal elections until later this spring, minimizing the time they have to run in parallel with Merkel’s leadership.

