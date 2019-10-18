A 27-year-old German attempted to attack a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on Oct. 9, later killing two passers-by before being arrested. The man, who was previously unknown to police, posted an anti-Semitic screed before the attack and broadcast the shooting live on a popular gaming site.
The officials also backed faster prosecutions of far-right crimes, better information-sharing among security services and more protection for Jewish sites.
