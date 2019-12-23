Getting instructions on the phone from officials, passengers smashed a window of the driver’s cab and managed to stop the tram. No one was hurt.

The 47-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, which released him on Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear why he passed out.

The city transport authority said the emergency brake handle doesn’t in itself stop the tram but sends a signal to the driver. He decides whether to stop the vehicle, but in this case he couldn’t.

