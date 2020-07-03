The legislation refers to people who “deliberately take an unauthorized picture of the intimate area of another person by photographing or filming under their clothes.”
It also will ban the taking or distribution of unauthorized pictures “that display a dead person in a grossly offensive way,” punishing them with a fine or up to two years in prison. That provision until now has applied only to photos of living accident victims.
