The report said that during the riots on Saturday night, police were attacked with fireworks and pelted with stones. Protesters build street barricades and and put garbage cans on fire.
The pilot of a police helicopter hovering over the protests in the Leipzig neighborhood of Connewitz was blinded by a laser, dpa said. Several protesters were temporarily detained to verify their identities.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.