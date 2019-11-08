Miri’s lawyer said he would appeal the decision.

Miri was deported to Lebanon in July and was banned from re-entering Europe’s visa-free Schengen travel area, which includes Germany. However, he reappeared in the German city of Bremen late last month, applied for asylum and was arrested.

Seehofer said that border police controls have been tightened to ensure that people who are banned from re-entering the country are kept out.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD