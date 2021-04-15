“The development is decidedly positive,” Seehofer told reporters in Berlin.
However, he noted that there was a rise in child abuse, cybercrime, fraud related to coronavirus support measures and in domestic violence. While violent crimes as a whole were down 2.4% compared with 2019, the number of homicides in Germany rose by 3.7% to 2,401 in 2020.
The case clearance rate rose slightly to 58.4%. The clearance rate for murder and manslaughter cases was 94.9%.
Seehofer said that he favors strong police crackdowns against anti-lockdown protesters who openly flout rules at protests, and said he expects Germany’s domestic intelligence agency to increase its scrutiny of such groupings.
Security officials have warned that the so-called Querdenker movement opposed to pandemic measures is becoming increasingly radicalized.
